Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 276,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 174,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 81,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.34. 1,881,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

