Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.63. Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $51.67. 443,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,184. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $31,939,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 534,467 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

