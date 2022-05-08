Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.66. Crane reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $96.00. 221,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,126. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.88. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

