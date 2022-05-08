Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Announce $2.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to post $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $3.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $14.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,637 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

