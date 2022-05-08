Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Post -$1.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.00) and the highest is ($1.50). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.50) to ($7.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($7.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($6.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00).

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

