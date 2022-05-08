Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.39 Million

Analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $405.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.00 million and the lowest is $401.78 million. Enova International reported sales of $264.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $33.65 on Friday. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enova International by 115.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Enova International by 51.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

