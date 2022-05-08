Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will announce $87.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.42 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $83.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $352.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.58 million to $362.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $369.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $386.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

