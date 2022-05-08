Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.04). Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. Inogen has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $569.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

