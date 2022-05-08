Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 212,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,214. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.