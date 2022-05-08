Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 212,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,214. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.