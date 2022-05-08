Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.55.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.10. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $189.23 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 315,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.