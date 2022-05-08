Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,935.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 111,382 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 86.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

