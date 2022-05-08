Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ONCT opened at $1.02 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

