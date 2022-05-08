Brokerages Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) to post $62.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.50 million and the lowest is $60.40 million. Phreesia reported sales of $48.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $273.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.01 million to $275.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $351.26 million, with estimates ranging from $344.40 million to $354.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $19.17 on Friday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $982.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 70.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Phreesia by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Phreesia by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Phreesia by 18.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

