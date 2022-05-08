Brokerages Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the highest is ($0.56). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.19).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $98,215 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

