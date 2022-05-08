Brokerages Expect Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Qiagen posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.52 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

QGEN opened at $45.78 on Friday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.33.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

