Brokerages Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Announce $8.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $8.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.04 and the lowest is $7.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $5.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $25.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $28.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $21.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.93 to $21.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $170,899,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $101,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $59,498,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $41,397,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $197.18 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

