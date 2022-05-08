Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post $1.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -461.53%.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.