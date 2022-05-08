Brokerages Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.11.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUI opened at $165.02 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

