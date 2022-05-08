Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.61. Tenneco reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.76). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

TEN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. 1,911,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 254,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tenneco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

