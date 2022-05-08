Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.
NASDAQ TGTX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 764.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
