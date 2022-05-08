Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT at $248.67

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.67.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.47) to GBX 256 ($3.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 295 ($3.69) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

