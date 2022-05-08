Brokerages Set Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMLS stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $318.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.