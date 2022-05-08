Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $70.29

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.29.

A number of analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $14,241,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

