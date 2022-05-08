Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $41.31

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.31.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE MAXR opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

