Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target at $246.92

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.92.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $134.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.53. Moderna has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,642.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after buying an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

