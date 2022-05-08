Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 2.51. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

