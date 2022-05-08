Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $25.38

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYTM opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

