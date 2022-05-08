Brokerages Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT at $45.75

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTI. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Randall Hawks bought 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSTI opened at $26.40 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $320.50 million, a P/E ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.24.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

