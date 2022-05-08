Brokerages Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT at $45.75

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTI. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
In related news, Director Randall Hawks bought 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SSTI opened at $26.40 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $320.50 million, a P/E ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.24.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
ShotSpotter Company Profile (Get Rating)
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
