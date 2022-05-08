Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on May 25th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of RA opened at $21.00 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $293,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

