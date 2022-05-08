Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) to announce $730.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $757.87 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

