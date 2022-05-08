Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEP.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$45.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$39.24 and a 1-year high of C$52.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -191.36%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

