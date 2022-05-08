Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($27.80).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.61) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($24.48) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($24.23) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,524 ($19.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,499.80 ($18.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($28.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,638.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,788.59.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($20.15) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($100,749.53). Also, insider Matthew Key acquired 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($62,015.49).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

