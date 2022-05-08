Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.53. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.30.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $11.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average of $240.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 275.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

