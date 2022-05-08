Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Issues Earnings Results

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 546,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,330. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLBS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

