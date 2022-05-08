Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Issues Earnings Results

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 546,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,330. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLBS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
