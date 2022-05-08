Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 169.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

CLXT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 1,145,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,819. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

