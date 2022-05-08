Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Earnings Results

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cambium Networks updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

CMBM stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $13.62. 379,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,011. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $365.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cambium Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cambium Networks by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

