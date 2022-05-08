Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CANO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:CANO opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

