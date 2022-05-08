Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a P/E ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 2.05. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLP. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

