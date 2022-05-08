CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTR. StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

