CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. CareDx posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $25.78 on Friday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,091 shares of company stock worth $2,522,421 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.