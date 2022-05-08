Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Jason Phillips Sells 40,000 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 40,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$604,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,750,636.09.

CLS stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.58. The company had a trading volume of 182,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,889. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.26. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

