Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Jason Phillips Sells 40,000 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 40,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$604,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,750,636.09.
CLS stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.58. The company had a trading volume of 182,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,889. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.26. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)
