Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.20 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Cellectis reported sales of $27.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $77.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $144.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.60 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $152.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLLS. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,203,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,390,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $156.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

