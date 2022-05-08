Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will post sales of $117.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.04 million. Celsius posted sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $545.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $783.34 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 211.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

