Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCS opened at $54.84 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

