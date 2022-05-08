Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Announces Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Certara updated its FY22 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 950,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,942. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Certara has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $45.48.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Certara by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.