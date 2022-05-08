Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of CERS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 3,167,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Cerus has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $831,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 41,734 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $210,339.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,391. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cerus by 367.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.