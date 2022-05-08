Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of CERS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 3,167,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Cerus has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.06.
CERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cerus by 367.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
