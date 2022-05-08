ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,244,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 209,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.88.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

