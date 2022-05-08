Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,454. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 97,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

