Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.
Shares of CTHR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,454. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 97,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.