Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 270,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

