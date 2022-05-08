ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issues Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,372,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,439. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
